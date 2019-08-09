|
Madison Hope Ward
Jackson, AL - Services will be held at 3:30 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS for Ms Madison Hope Ward, 22, of Jackson, AL.
She died Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Madison was a honor graduate in History at Mississippi State University and first year Law School Student at Ole Miss. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fannin, MS.
She is survived by her parents, Colin and Cindy Ward of Jackson, AL; one sister, Skylar Ward of Jackson, Al; one brother, Mason Ward of Jackson, AL; maternal grandparents, Mike and Sherry Fason of Stewart, MS; paternal grandmother, Judy Ward of Brandon, MS; great-grandparents, Robert and Yvonne Hitt of Eupora, MS; aunt, Heather Lehr (Matt) of Ackerman, MS; uncle, John Ward of Brandon, MS; nieces and nephews, Ashlyn, Brayden, Christian, and Harper Lehr.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James M. Ward of Starkville, MS and maternal grandfather, Ralph Mann of Montpelier, MS.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019