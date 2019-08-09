Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madison Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madison Hope Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madison Hope Ward Obituary
Madison Hope Ward

Jackson, AL - Services will be held at 3:30 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS for Ms Madison Hope Ward, 22, of Jackson, AL.

She died Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Madison was a honor graduate in History at Mississippi State University and first year Law School Student at Ole Miss. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fannin, MS.

She is survived by her parents, Colin and Cindy Ward of Jackson, AL; one sister, Skylar Ward of Jackson, Al; one brother, Mason Ward of Jackson, AL; maternal grandparents, Mike and Sherry Fason of Stewart, MS; paternal grandmother, Judy Ward of Brandon, MS; great-grandparents, Robert and Yvonne Hitt of Eupora, MS; aunt, Heather Lehr (Matt) of Ackerman, MS; uncle, John Ward of Brandon, MS; nieces and nephews, Ashlyn, Brayden, Christian, and Harper Lehr.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James M. Ward of Starkville, MS and maternal grandfather, Ralph Mann of Montpelier, MS.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now