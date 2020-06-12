Mae Elizabeth Morrison Sanford
Denton - Mae Elizabeth Morrison Sanford, 84, of Denton, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home in Denton.
Mrs. Sanford was born on July 6, 1935 in Jackson, MS to Robert and Myrtle (Hogan) Morrison. She was married to Billy W. Sanford on June 20, 1958 in Jackson, MS. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in nutrition from Mississippi College and then earned her Master's degree in Reading. She taught elementary education for fifteen years in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Denton where she and Billy were Sunday School Directors of the Charles Ramsey Department.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Billy W. Sanford of Denton; daughter, Robin Higgs of Oklahoma City, OK; sons, Tracy Sanford and his wife Sonya of Keller, Kevin Sanford and his wife Stacy of Oklahoma City, OK; sisters, Patricia Grantham and her husband Paul Edward of Brandon, MS, Linda McConnell of Brandon, MS, Dr. Cheryl Stone and her husband Dr. Steve Stone of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Patrick and Allison Sanford, Michelle Sanford, Hunter Higgs, Hayden Higgs, Holly Higgs, Emery Sanford, Austin Sanford, Laurie Sanford and one great grandchild on the way, Luke Allan Sanford. She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Ward and brother, Sonny Morrison.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 North Locust Street, Denton. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1100 Malone Street, Denton. Dr. Jeff Williams and Dr. Steve Stone will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton.
