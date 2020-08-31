1/
MaeBess Hodges
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaeBess's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MaeBess Hodges

Pearl - MaeBess Hodges, 94, passed away August 31, 2020. Graveside service will be 11am Wednesday, September 1, 2020, at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hodges was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church, Pearl. Mrs. Hodges was a Devoted Child of God.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James H. Mott; sister, Helen Haffey (Bumps); and brothers, James Branch (Linnie) and Tillman Branch, Jr.

She is survived by daughters, Betty H. Mott of Crystal Springs and Sandra K. Hodges of Pearl; sister-in-law, Rose Branch of Hattiesbug; grandson, James Barry Mott and granddaughter-in-love, Donna H. Mott; and faithful friends, John and Becky Hilderbrand.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved