MaeBess HodgesPearl - MaeBess Hodges, 94, passed away August 31, 2020. Graveside service will be 11am Wednesday, September 1, 2020, at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.Mrs. Hodges was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church, Pearl. Mrs. Hodges was a Devoted Child of God.She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James H. Mott; sister, Helen Haffey (Bumps); and brothers, James Branch (Linnie) and Tillman Branch, Jr.She is survived by daughters, Betty H. Mott of Crystal Springs and Sandra K. Hodges of Pearl; sister-in-law, Rose Branch of Hattiesbug; grandson, James Barry Mott and granddaughter-in-love, Donna H. Mott; and faithful friends, John and Becky Hilderbrand.