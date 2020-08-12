1/1
Maggie C. Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maggie C. Bailey

Jackson, MS - Mrs. Maggie C. Bailey, affectionately known as Matt, departed this life peacefully at Baptist Hospital on August 6, 2020, on her 82nd birthday. She retired from the VA Medical Center after 35 years of service. Along with her six siblings, Maggie leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Dwight (Yvette) Collins of Lathrup Village, MI, Lonnie Collins of Memphis, TN, and Sandra Collins of Jackson, MS; one grandson, Micah Darby; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service on Friday, August 14, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved