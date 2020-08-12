Maggie C. Bailey



Jackson, MS - Mrs. Maggie C. Bailey, affectionately known as Matt, departed this life peacefully at Baptist Hospital on August 6, 2020, on her 82nd birthday. She retired from the VA Medical Center after 35 years of service. Along with her six siblings, Maggie leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Dwight (Yvette) Collins of Lathrup Village, MI, Lonnie Collins of Memphis, TN, and Sandra Collins of Jackson, MS; one grandson, Micah Darby; and three great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service on Friday, August 14, 2020.









