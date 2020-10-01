Maggie Green Conn
Pearl, MS - Maggie G. Conn, 85, passed away on October 1, 2020, at home. Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday, at Pearl Presbyterian Church with visitation starting at 9:30 AM at the church. There will be a 2:30 PM graveside at Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Jasper County.
Mrs. Conn was a longtime member of Pearl Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Henry E Conn, Sr.; children, Sandra Conn and Henry E. Conn, Jr.; grandchildren, Jeremiah Alexander, Henry E. Conn, III, and Joseph D. Conn; and a great grandson, Henry E. Conn, IV.
