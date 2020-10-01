1/
Maggie Green Conn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maggie Green Conn

Pearl, MS - Maggie G. Conn, 85, passed away on October 1, 2020, at home. Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday, at Pearl Presbyterian Church with visitation starting at 9:30 AM at the church. There will be a 2:30 PM graveside at Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Jasper County.

Mrs. Conn was a longtime member of Pearl Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Henry E Conn, Sr.; children, Sandra Conn and Henry E. Conn, Jr.; grandchildren, Jeremiah Alexander, Henry E. Conn, III, and Joseph D. Conn; and a great grandson, Henry E. Conn, IV.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
09:30 AM
Pearl Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Pearl Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Pisgah Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved