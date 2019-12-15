|
|
Maj. Richard T. Estes, Jr. (USAF Ret.)
Brandon - Maj. Richard Taylor Estes, Jr., (USAF, Ret.), 77, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Mr. Estes was born in York, Alabama, and spent his childhood in Laurel, Mississippi. He was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and Mississippi State University.
His career with the U.S. Air Force spanned twenty years and included service in the Vietnam War. Following his retirement from the military, Mr. Estes worked for the Mississippi State Legislature.
His hobbies included reading, politics, and he was an avid Alabama football fan.
A devoted family man, Mr. Estes dearly loved his wife, children and step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Estes; children, Richelle and Mitchell Wildman, and Melaney Cohen; step-children, Sabrina and Randall Krouse, Mike and Carlene Hooper, Sherrie and David Kinnison, Susan and Jack Coulson, and Sandi Hooper; grandchildren, Brent Wildman, Chellsea Wildman, Ashley Estes, Matthew Cohen, Andrew Cohen, and Isaac Cohen; step-grandchildren, Jessica Kinnison, Morgan Drinkard, Meredith Snyder, Brian Coulson, and Jerret Chism; five great-grandchildren; and former wife, Margaret Mayne.
Mr. Estes was preceded in death by his parents, Richard T. and Myrtle M. Estes, and son, Richard Taylor Estes, III.
To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019