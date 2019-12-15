Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for Maj. Estes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maj. Richard T. (Usaf Ret.) Estes Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maj. Richard T. (Usaf Ret.) Estes Jr. Obituary
Maj. Richard T. Estes, Jr. (USAF Ret.)

Brandon - Maj. Richard Taylor Estes, Jr., (USAF, Ret.), 77, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Mr. Estes was born in York, Alabama, and spent his childhood in Laurel, Mississippi. He was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and Mississippi State University.

His career with the U.S. Air Force spanned twenty years and included service in the Vietnam War. Following his retirement from the military, Mr. Estes worked for the Mississippi State Legislature.

His hobbies included reading, politics, and he was an avid Alabama football fan.

A devoted family man, Mr. Estes dearly loved his wife, children and step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Estes; children, Richelle and Mitchell Wildman, and Melaney Cohen; step-children, Sabrina and Randall Krouse, Mike and Carlene Hooper, Sherrie and David Kinnison, Susan and Jack Coulson, and Sandi Hooper; grandchildren, Brent Wildman, Chellsea Wildman, Ashley Estes, Matthew Cohen, Andrew Cohen, and Isaac Cohen; step-grandchildren, Jessica Kinnison, Morgan Drinkard, Meredith Snyder, Brian Coulson, and Jerret Chism; five great-grandchildren; and former wife, Margaret Mayne.

Mr. Estes was preceded in death by his parents, Richard T. and Myrtle M. Estes, and son, Richard Taylor Estes, III.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maj.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -