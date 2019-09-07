Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
124 Gather Johnson Rd
Magee, MS
Major Jerald J. Herring


1928 - 2019
Major Jerald J. Herring Obituary
Major Jerald J. Herring

Blue Eye, MO - Major Jerald J. Herring, USAF, retired, age 90, died peacefully on Sept 04, 2019. A veteran of three wars, Jerald originally hailed from Magee, MS, but resided in Blue Eye, MO for the past 25 years where he was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City and the Table Rock Lodge 680 A.F. & A.M.

He is survived by his children Pamela (Greg), Patricia, and Michael (Dani), seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Jerald was predeceased by his beloved wife Virginia, his parents, and his four sisters and three brothers.

A graveside service will be held in his honor at 10:00 am on September 9, 2019 at Pine Grove Baptist Church located at 124 Gather Johnson Rd, Magee, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019
