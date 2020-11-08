Malcolm Eugene Waren, Sr.Malcolm Eugene Waren, Sr. passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020.Mr. Waren was born October 24, 1925 to Rosa Mooney Waren and Frank Eugene Waren. He graduated from Rolling Fork High School and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17.After proudly serving his country in WWII, Mr. Waren returned home to Mississippi. He graduated from Mississippi College in 1948. During that time, he met the love of his life, Helen Lamar Biggs. They were married for 73 years before her death in 2016. Together they built a successful business, Waren Building Company.Mr. Waren was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and many friends. He and Helen also loved to travel.Mr. Waren was involved in many civic activities, also. He served on the board of trustees at St. Andrews Episcopal School for over 20 years, served as the chairman of the board for the Jackson Housing Authority for 18 years, and on the Mayor's Community and Economic Development for the city of Jackson. His dedication and devotion to Mississippi College led to him being named an alumnus of the year in 1986.Mr. Waren was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Helen, brother, Pat Waren, daughter, Eleanor Linville, son, Mike Waren, and son-in-law, Bob Newell.He is survived by his sister, Louise Heath, his daughter, Katherine Newell, daughter-in-law, Kathy Waren, son-in-law, Jim Linville, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Crossgates United Methodist Church, 23 Crossgates Dr., Brandon, MS 39042.