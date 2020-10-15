Malcolm Jerome Stamps



Malcolm Jerome Stamps, affectionately known as Mike, was born on September 2, 1956 to the parents of the late Ollie Lee O'Quinn Stamps and Norcell Stamps. He was the youngest of eight children, and raised in Utica, Mississippi. Mike attended Hinds County Agricultural High School in Utica, MS. He furthered his education at Jackson State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science. During his life Mike accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Upon the death of his father, Mike cared for his mother as her health declined. He was a devoted son and caregiver. He had a great sense of humor and a love for music and sports. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Ollie Lee and Norcell, his older brother LeRoy, and his sisters in-law Emma and Geri. Mike will be remembered by his daughter Raquel Washington, granddaughter, Quiyamah Dijonnaise Britton, and son LeRoy Stamps, He will be missed by his siblings J.D. Stamps, Willie Charles Stamps, Mary (Bill) Franklin, Velma Haynes, Ezzard Charles Stamps, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public Viewing: Friday, October 16, Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home - Jackson, MS, 8am to 7pm and Saturday, October 17, 10am to 1:30pm, Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home - Utica, MS. Graveside service: Saturday, October 17, at 2pm, Institute Baptist Church, Utica, MS. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NAMI Central Mississippi.









