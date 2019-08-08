|
|
Malcom Eugene Gober
Madison - Malcom Eugene Gober, 71, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Manhattan Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm memorial service at Breeland Funeral Home.
Malcom was a native of Canton where he lived most of his life until moving to Madison. He was an amateur magician and loved to ride his motorcycle.
Survivors include: wife, Judy Gober of Madison; sons, Micah Gober of Madison and Jake Gober of Winston, Georgia; sisters, Ernestine Foster of Harrison, Arkansas and Bobbie Forst (Bill) of Tampa, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Webster Animal Shelter; 525 Post Oak Road; Madison, MS 39110.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019