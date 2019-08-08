Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Malcom Eugene Gober


1947 - 2019
Malcom Eugene Gober Obituary
Malcom Eugene Gober

Madison - Malcom Eugene Gober, 71, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Manhattan Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm memorial service at Breeland Funeral Home.

Malcom was a native of Canton where he lived most of his life until moving to Madison. He was an amateur magician and loved to ride his motorcycle.

Survivors include: wife, Judy Gober of Madison; sons, Micah Gober of Madison and Jake Gober of Winston, Georgia; sisters, Ernestine Foster of Harrison, Arkansas and Bobbie Forst (Bill) of Tampa, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Webster Animal Shelter; 525 Post Oak Road; Madison, MS 39110.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019
