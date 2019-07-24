|
Mamie Katherine Gant
Sun City, CA - On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Mamie Katherine Gant Downs Goldstein, passed away at her home in Sun City, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Katherine (Kathy) was born November 14, 1933 in Vaiden, MS. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Lynn Cook, (Cary), Oceanside, CA, Judith Anne Bishop (Gary) Oxford, MS, Paula Jean Garner, Madison, MS, and Martha Jane (Janie) Downs, Marysville, WA, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Siblings Frank Gant, Barbara Finnegan, and Bennie Boswell.
She is proceeded in death by her daughter, Janice Kathleen Huff, Parents Preston Clarence Gant and Mamie Lee Self Gant of Vaiden, MS and 7 siblings.
The funeral will be held in Murrieta, CA, at Murrieta Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 and service 12:00.
