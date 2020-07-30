Mannie BrownJackson - Mannie L. Brown, 71, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Westhaven Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS 39209. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mae Rainey Brown; their children Maya (Gregory) and Melicia; grandchildren Niaya, Nalaya, Nikolas; sister Sara Rose Thomas of San Antonio, TX. In lieu, of flowers the family is requesting donations to be sent to Gateway Rescue Mission in memory of Mannie Brown.