Mannie Brown Jr.
Mannie Brown

Jackson - Mannie L. Brown, 71, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Westhaven Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS 39209. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mae Rainey Brown; their children Maya (Gregory) and Melicia; grandchildren Niaya, Nalaya, Nikolas; sister Sara Rose Thomas of San Antonio, TX. In lieu, of flowers the family is requesting donations to be sent to Gateway Rescue Mission in memory of Mannie Brown.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:30 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
