Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Canton
Manning H. (Jimmy) James Iii


1944 - 2019
Manning H. (Jimmy) James Iii Obituary
Manning H. (Jimmy) James, III

Canton - Manning H. (Jimmy) James, III, 74 died Sunday, April 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm at Breeland Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Canton. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

Jimmy was a retired Senior Master Sargent for the Air National Guard, he had also worked at Canton Fire Department and Jacob's Aircraft. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix almost anything and he loved woodworking.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton where he served as deacon.

Jimmy and his late wife Margaret Ann James, loved to travel and had taken several trips to Europe. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Frederick.

Survivors include: brother, Billy James (Nan); nephews, Sterling and Manning James; and son-in-law, Gordon Frederick.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019
