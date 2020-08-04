Marcella Cannon



Ridgeland, MS - Marcella King Cannon, 89, passed away on August 2, 2020 from COVID-19. She was born November 22, 1930 in Neshoba County Mississippi, and moved to Jackson in 1948 when she married Bill Cannon, her husband of 67 years.



Bill and Marcella moved to Ridgeland in 1950, where Marcella served as City Clerk to the City of Ridgeland for 31 years until her retirement in 1989. Marcella was passionate about being a part of the growth of Ridgeland, and helping her city succeed brought her much joy and personal pride. She would say that the best part of her job was being of service to her friends and neighbors. Anyone that knew her will remember that she was a person of service. She and Bill were active members in the First Baptist Church and Trace Ridge Baptist Church in Ridgeland, where she taught 5 year old Sunday School for 40 years, among many other committees and duties.



Of all the things Marcella loved and enjoyed, her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren were at the top of the list. Each of her grandchildren has happy memories of their Granny and PawPaw and their adventures and happy times on "the hill" and beyond.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Emma King; her 4 sisters, Arcola, Omie, Bobbie and Dot; her much beloved son Rex; and by her husband and best buddy Bill.



She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Jan and Jimmy Stringer and Betty and Bobby Bassett. She is also survived by the families of her 8 grandchildren who, with 9 great grandchildren, stand as one of her most enduring legacies: Christie, Andie, Tyler and Bryce Burton; Jamie, Susan, Garrett, Grayson, and Graham Stringer; Robert Cannon; Mica, Rebecca and Aiden Cannon; Brandon, Allie, and Campbell Stringer; Seth and Kathryn Bassett; Ross, Emily, and Everly Bassett; and Blake, Liz, and Holden Stringer. She also leaves brother-in-law and sister-in-law Otis and Phyliss Cannon; sister-in-law Pat Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews, each of which she loved dearly.



Jan and Bet want to thank the staff of Beau Ridge Memory Care and Compasses Hospice. We would especially like to thank Courtney and Nadia with Compasses, for the love and care and compassion shown to not only Mom but to us, as we walked this path.



Memorial donations may be made in Marcella's name to:



City of Ridgeland, Parks and Recreations



304 Highway 51



Ridgeland, MS 39157



As we say goodbye to our Mom and our Granny, we like to remember what Dr. Seuss said: "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened".









