Marcia Ball
1941 - 2020
Marcia Ball

Ridgeland - Marcia Ball, 79, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Due to the current circumstances, the family will have a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 04 at McLeod-Magnolia Cemetery in Leaksville, MS. It is requested that attendees follow the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Mrs. Ball was born to James Simpson and Clara Vail Simpson on January 03, 1941 in Mobile, AL. Education was her greatest passion and she taught at Provine High School for many years. A long-time resident of Ridgeland, she spent most of her life as a minister's wife serving in churches throughout Mississippi and Alabama. She was a proud "Daughter of the American Revolution". Mrs. Ball was a member of Highland Colony Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Raymond Ball, who passed away in 2019 and her son, Arnie Ball. She is survived by her son, Rev. Ron (Lauren) Ball of Flora; brother, Jim (Jan) Simpson of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren, Jordan, Julia, and Ryne; two nephews; and one niece.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
