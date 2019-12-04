|
|
Marcia G. Kellum
Clinton - Marcia Faye George Kellum, 69, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home in Clinton. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home, Clinton. Service will be at 3pm in the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Richland City Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her father, Earl George.
Marcia is survived by her son, Joey Kellum (Kristi); mother, Evelyn C. George; former husband, Joe Kellum; brother, Harold George (Betty); and grandchildren, Kayla and Tyler Kellum.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019