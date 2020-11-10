Marcus Edmond MartinBrandon - Marcus Edmond Martin of Brandon, Mississippi, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. On Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:00 PM, a funeral service will be held in the pecan orchard at Martin Farm located at 192 Read Road, Brandon, Mississippi 39042. Visitation will be before the service from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.Marcus was born March 23, 1935, the second child and oldest son of the nine children born to Maggie Lee O'Quinn and George Drew Martin. His mother was a piano teacher and choir director, and from her, Marcus inherited a love of singing that remained with him all of his days. From his father, he developed a love of athletics and enjoyed a multi-sport high school career. During most of Marcus's elementary and secondary education, his family lived in Crestview, Florida. Following the death of his mother when Marcus was 17, the family moved to Puckett, Mississippi.After graduating from Puckett High School in 1953, Marcus joined the United States Air Guard while studying and playing baseball at Hinds Community College. The following year, Marcus entered active service with the United States Air Force where he earned the coveted triple rating as a pilot, a navigator, and an aircraft observer. He flew in the back seat of an F-89 Interceptor in Iceland, and for four years, he was in Strategic Air Command flying the KC 135 and refueling B-52 bombers. While on active duty, Marcus completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts in History.While serving a tour of duty at Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas, Marcus met Mimi Hanna. On December 27, 1957, the couple wed and were happily married for the 52 years prior to Mimi's death on April 8, 2010.In 1963, after a fulfilling season in the Air Force and achieving the rank of Captain, Marcus and Mimi returned to Brandon, Mississippi, where Marcus joined the Mississippi Air National Guard and flew the C121 Constellation. Also upon his return to Brandon, he began a career as an agent for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. He enjoyed the many people he was privileged to meet and help during his 47 years with the company. In the evenings, he attended Jackson School of Law and, upon graduation, became a member of the Mississippi Bar in 1966. He continued to practice law in the areas of wills, estate administration, and real estate until a few weeks before his death.Marcus always enjoyed the challenge of a new business venture. In his early years, he was an active Charolais cattle farmer. He contributed to the Mississippi Charolais Association by serving in many offices, including president, and he was a director of the National Charolais Association. In 1975 Marcus joined with five men to establish Covington County Bank. He served as a director of the bank until 1985. He and his brothers worked together to form the National Pallet Company in Puckett, Mississippi, and he and his son Marc enjoyed many years as real estate builders and developers. Surprisingly, he cites his most important work experience as selling boiled peanuts on the streets of Crestview, Florida for ten cents a bag when he was in elementary school.Marcus was enthralled by history, geography, and understanding how things work. Consequently, he thoroughly enjoyed studying the transmission of electrical power and the many facets of the services offered by the Southern Pine Electrical Association. He served as a member of the Southern Pine Electric Cooperative board for many years and attended his last meeting less than one month before his death. He considered his fellow board members among his dearest friends.Marcus was an Eagle Scout and a lifelong supporter of Scouting. It pleased him immensely that both his son Marc and grandson John Martin also earned the rank of Eagle Scout.While he excelled in many endeavors, his most admirable trait was his love for and devotion to his family. His core family of Mimi, Sara and Marc was an exceedingly happy one, and he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. He never missed an event in which either of his children participated.When grandchildren were added to the family, he was equally enthralled. He loved entertaining his grandchildren and their friends at his home and sharing his delicious popcorn from his multi-generational commercial popcorn popper at each gathering. He had a special affection for his nephew, Donald Marcus Martin, and was delighted to be part of the "supper club" of Don and his friends every Monday night.Marcus was a believer in the gospel of Jesus Christ. He worshiped for many years at First Baptist Church of Brandon where he served as a deacon and 3rd grade Sunday school teacher. In later years, he worshiped at Brandon Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed the men's Sunday school class and the choir.After the death of Mrs. Martin, her friend and caretaker, Loretta Love, continued to bless the family, and Marcus in particular. The years Marcus lived as a widower were greatly enhanced by Loretta's skillful running of the household. For her constant care he was extremely grateful, and he was proud to count her as a member of his extended family.Marcus was predeceased by his wife Mimi Hanna Martin, his sister Sylvia Martin Keeton, and his parents. He is survived by one daughter, Sara Martin Fox, and her husband, Grant Moncrief Fox, one son, Marcus Edmond Martin, Jr., and four precious grandchildren, John Martin Fox (19), Kate Lofton Martin (16), Marcus Edmond Martin III (14), and Ann Peyton Martin (12). He is survived by the following siblings: George Dan Martin, Linda Martin Everett, Woodrow Lee Martin, Anna Martin Charlton, William Holbert (Tony) Martin, Velma Lee Cochrane and Maggie Corinne Kirkendall. He is also survived by James Wylie Hanna, Jr. and many nieces and nephews from both the Martin and Hanna families.Honorary pallbearers are William C. Welch, Jr., Waymon Tigrett, Gurmukh Lakhmani, Hugh (Skeet) Dobson, and the members of the Southern Pine Electric Cooperative Board.Pallbearers are Don Martin, Tommy Keeton, Josh Charlton, Drew Martin, Garron Martin and George Martin.If desired, memorials may be made to the music ministry organ fund at Brandon Baptist Church, 100 Brandon Baptist Drive, Brandon, Mississippi 39042.Ott and Lee Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.