Margaret Ann Glaze Irving
Kosciusko - Margaret Ann Glaze Irving, 87, passed away January 22, 2020 at Baptist Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 24 at Jordan Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church on Hwy 43 North of Kosciusko. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Meadows and Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate.
She was a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Eugene Davis Irving, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Ethel; daughters, Diann Irving Alford, Carol Irving Taylor and husband, Bobby, and Julie Irving, all of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Amanda Griffin and husband, Grady, Megan Griffin and husband, Drew, Todd Taylor and wife, Brittany, Nicole Irving, and Bethanie Irving; five great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Glaze Dodd of Kosciusko; brother-in-law, John W. Irving and wife, Nancy of Burnett, TX; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Davis Irving, Sr; and parents, Malcolm Townsend and Lessie Lovenia Hosey Glaze.
Pallbearers will be Todd Taylor, Grady Griffin, Drew Griffin, Sam Dodd, David Irving, and Scott Carson. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Naef, Dr. R.W. Naef, III, Jimmy Dodd, Mac Dodd, Travis Quesnot, and Dalton Cromwell.
Memorials may be made to Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church, 2505 Attala Road 3036, Kosciusko, MS 39090.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020