Margaret Ann Guion Holden
Brandon - Surrounded by her family, Margaret Ann Guion Holden passed away at home after a long illness on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in Jackson, MS on December 11, 1930, to Maurine Warburton Guion and Louis Kilpatrick Guion. She attended Central High School and graduated from Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, GA, serving as president of her sorority. After returning to Mississippi, she was employed by the Clarion Ledger and later retired from AT&T.
Her pride and joy was her family, always supporting them in every way possible, relishing her roles of room mother, scout leader, Sunday school teacher, band fan, sports fan, and especially, on demand chauffeur.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Warburton Guion. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Billy Lee Holden of Brandon, MS, daughters Kathleen Holden Watters (Doug) and Susan Holden of Brandon, MS, son William "Bill" Holden (Patty) of Alpharetta, GA, grandchildren Julie Carnathan Graves (Marshall) of Burke, VA, Hannah Holden Cunningham (Chris) of Pearl, MS, William "Billy" Holden, Joshua Maddox and Madison Maddox of Alpharetta, GA, and great-granddaughter Leigha Evelyn Graves.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Sheffield and his staff for the many years of wonderful care. Memorials may be sent to the University of Mississippi Medical Center MIND Center. The family will hold private services.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 28, 2019