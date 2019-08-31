Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Florence, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Florence, MS
1927 - 2019
Margaret Dill Obituary
Margaret Dill

Florence - Mrs. Margaret S. Dill, 92, passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home in Florence.

Mrs. Dill was born August 14, 1927 to William and Erie McDonald Grantham in Florence, MS, where she was also raised. Margaret met the love of her life, Gene Dill while visiting in California. They were married in Clear Branch on August 23, 1948. They moved to California in 1952 and raised six children. During that time, she was a charter member of Ojai Valley Baptist Church. Margaret and Gene returned home to Florence in 1997 where they were faithful members of their church in Clear Branch.

Her main priority in life was her family. While she worked as a beautician, she spent most of her life as a supportive homemaker. She raised her six children to love and serve Jesus. She also enjoyed quilting and crafts and traveling with Gene in their Holiday Rambler motor home.

Along with her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gene Leroy Dill; 3 grandchildren, Kamron Thomas, Josh Dill, and Abigail Dill; 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her 6 children, Randall (Kim) Dill of Twin Falls, ID, Kevin (Cheryl) Dill of Florence, MS, Debra (David) Allen of Florence, MS, Sandra (Steve) Blundell of Emory, TX, Judy (Tim) Swearingen of Florence, MS, and Shirley (Jim) Pressey of Florence, MS; brother, E. W. Grantham of Florence; 25 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, August 30th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 31st at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Florence with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Clear Branch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the March of Dimes.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019
