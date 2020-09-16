Margaret Ellett WilliamsByram - Margaret Ellett Williams was born on June 20, 1935 in Cascilla, MS. She died April 21, 2020 at her home in Byram, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wright Williams. She is survived by her children, Teresa Brooks and Michael Williams (Jan), grandchildren, Christopher Brooks and Addie Morton (Joe), Sean Williams (Emma) and Maggie Williams. Her great grandchildren are Jacey Poe and Isla Morton. Her brothers are Tommy Ellett (Virginia) and Jack Ellett (Sharon). She was preceded in death by sisters Maxine Ellett, Ouida Warren, and Juanita Brumfield.Margaret lived in Tallahatchie County and moved to Jackson, MS in 1955. She was a proofreader at Hederman Brothers, and later a driver for Budget. She was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her loving, generous spirit. She was happiest while taking care of her family and friends. Her life was dedicated to doing the Lord's work here on earth. In the early years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she still found joy in cooking and serving food for the homeless at Grace Place.To honor her memory, her family asks that you remember that an Alzheimer diagnosis doesn't mean that the person has disappeared. People with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia still need love, attention, smiles, food, human contact, etc. That would be the tribute that would make her smile.