1/
Margaret Ellett Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ellett Williams

Byram - Margaret Ellett Williams was born on June 20, 1935 in Cascilla, MS. She died April 21, 2020 at her home in Byram, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wright Williams. She is survived by her children, Teresa Brooks and Michael Williams (Jan), grandchildren, Christopher Brooks and Addie Morton (Joe), Sean Williams (Emma) and Maggie Williams. Her great grandchildren are Jacey Poe and Isla Morton. Her brothers are Tommy Ellett (Virginia) and Jack Ellett (Sharon). She was preceded in death by sisters Maxine Ellett, Ouida Warren, and Juanita Brumfield.

Margaret lived in Tallahatchie County and moved to Jackson, MS in 1955. She was a proofreader at Hederman Brothers, and later a driver for Budget. She was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her loving, generous spirit. She was happiest while taking care of her family and friends. Her life was dedicated to doing the Lord's work here on earth. In the early years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she still found joy in cooking and serving food for the homeless at Grace Place.

To honor her memory, her family asks that you remember that an Alzheimer diagnosis doesn't mean that the person has disappeared. People with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia still need love, attention, smiles, food, human contact, etc. That would be the tribute that would make her smile.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sebrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved