Margaret Estelle Robertson



Jackson, MS - On June 9th, 2019, Margaret Estelle Robertson (formally Margaret Polk) of Jackson, MS, passed away at St. Dominic's Hospital is Jackson, MS. Margaret was a fun-loving, full of life woman. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever the opportunity arose. Through this love, she spent her time always willing to step in and take care of family members in need.



Margaret also had a fond love of shopping and could regularly be seen window shopping at numerous places around town. She had a love for travel and always yearned to travel more. Some of her best travels were spent in California, England, Ireland, Scotland, and China. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Jackson, MS. She attended Provine High School and was part of the 1961 graduating class. After graduating high school, she went on to study at Hinds Community College.



Margaret was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson MS. It was there where she saw her family grow through baptism and faith.



Margaret is preceded in death by her husband: Donald Louis Robertson; her mother: Margaret Louise Polk; her father: Charles Frederick Polk; her two brothers: Fred Polk and David Polk. Margaret is survived by her brother: Mark Polk (Rebecca); her three sons: Christopher, Andrew (Stephanie) and Jonathan. Margaret is also survived by her grandchildren: Sean and Liam Robertson



The memorial services for Margaret will be held Friday, June 14th, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon MS. The visitation will start at 11:00am with a memorial service directly following at 12:30 pm.



The family wishes to thank everyone for all of their thoughts and prayers during this time, for God has now accepted an angel into his arms.