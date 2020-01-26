Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM





Margaret L. Barron Obituary


Greenville, SC - Margaret Louise (Hobbs) Barron passed on January 23, 2020, at the age or 78, from complications related to cancer.

Margaret, a Master Gardener and lover of unique plants, cultivated her Mississippi estate with thousands of specimen plants, now the lucky property of a very special family. Her travels included stints living abroad in Japan and Okinawa. Among her accomplishments were acquiring a bachelor's degree at age 50, trap shooting trophies, the ability to converse in Japanese, and cultivating thousands of plants in her own gardens and for friends and fellow Master Gardeners across the State of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred L. (Savell) and Herbert E. Hobbs from Terry, Mississippi, husband, Otho Eugene (Gene) Barron from Utica, Mississippi, and brother Charles E. Hobbs from Vancouver, British Columbia. Surviving is her son, Mark E. Barron, his wife Cynthia and granddaughter Cassie from the Chicago, Illinois area; her daughter, Regina Barron Meehan and grandson Rory Meehan from the Greenville, South Carolina area; and numerous cherished descendants from the Savell and Hobbs families across the country and in and around Terry, Mississippi.

Come reminisce with us on Friday, January 31, at the Baldwin Lee Funeral, 3780 Highway 80 East, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208, from 12 - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers or living plants, please make donations payable to Metro Master Gardeners, PO Box 1207 Raymond, MS 39154.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
