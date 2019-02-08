Margaret Laureme Measells Penn



Margaret Laureme Measells Penn went to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon, February 6, 2019, after a nearly twenty-year bout with Parkinson's disease. She was 84 years old and at her death was surrounded by her beloved husband Roger and family. Born August 22, 1934, to B. C. and Nelita Measells, she was the older of two children, and was preceded in death by her younger brother, John Willey Measells. Affectionately known by her family as "Mause," she is survived by her husband Roger William Penn; four children, Debbie Case (Mark), Linda Chaney, Mark Penn (Denise), and Michael Penn (Myra); eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.







Margaret accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior by faith as a young girl, and she kept her faith to the very end. Having grown up in the northeast Rankin County area, she has known her husband since childhood, to whom she was married for nearly 64 years. Roger testifies that they never had a single argument and that she never spoke an unkind word about anyone. Many people will recall that Margaret served faithfully as a gracious hostess at their family restaurant, Penn's Fish House, in Canton.







At home, she was an excellent cook. Some of her recipes are still being shared with others. Also, she was admired for her exceptional green thumb and seemed to do wonders with beautiful plants both inside and outside her home. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be affectionately missed by everyone who knew her.







Visitation is from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home (3555 Highway 80, Morton, MS 39117) and also from 1:00 - 1:45 PM on Friday, February 8. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM Friday at Ott and Lee, Morton, followed by a brief graveside ceremony at the Penn Family Cemetery (1153 Midway Road, Lena, MS 39094). Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary