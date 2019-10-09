Services
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
500 North Farish Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lindsey Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Lindsey Johnson Obituary
Margaret Lindsey Johnson

Jackson - Margaret Lindsey Johnson, 87, passed away October 4 at her home in Jackson. Her funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Central United Methodist Church, 500 North Farish Street , Burial will follow in Garden Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Cleophas Johnson; four daughters, Janice Johnson, Dianne Dawson, Angela Cain, and Sherryl Johnson; a sister, Marjorie Miller, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren..

Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now