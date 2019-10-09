|
|
Margaret Lindsey Johnson
Jackson - Margaret Lindsey Johnson, 87, passed away October 4 at her home in Jackson. Her funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Central United Methodist Church, 500 North Farish Street , Burial will follow in Garden Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Cleophas Johnson; four daughters, Janice Johnson, Dianne Dawson, Angela Cain, and Sherryl Johnson; a sister, Marjorie Miller, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren..
Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019