Margaret Mae Usry


1936 - 2019
Margaret Mae Usry Obituary
Margaret Mae Usry

Brandon, MS - Margaret Mae Usry, 83, passed away Sun. Nov. 24, 2019 at Brandon Court Nursing Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held on Mon. Nov. 25, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS and on Tues. Nov. 26, 2019 from 10am-10:45am at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Tues. Nov. 26, 2019 at Shiloh United Methodist Church with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Mrs. Usry was born on March 5, 1936 in Brandon, MS to the late Virgil and Velma May Rhodes. She was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS where she was a Sunday school teacher and served on several committees. Mrs. Usry was a past president and founding member of the Pilot Club of Brandon and she also retired from Trustmark National Bank which was formerly known as Rankin County Bank. Mrs. Usry was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Mae Mae".

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Warner (Steve); son, Willis Clark (Tammy); three grandchildren, Brittany Smith (Chase), Brayden Warner and Rhodes Warner; two great grandchildren, Kiptyn Smith and Knox Smith; sister, Vonnie White (Johnny) and a cousin, Irl Dean Rhodes.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
