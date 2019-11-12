|
|
A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Margaret Martin Youngblood will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. She passed away peacefully on Nov 11, 2019.
Margaret was born in Atlanta, GA on October 24, 1924 to Edgar Martin and Stella Martin. Her family later moved to Mississippi where she met and married her husband of 70 years Harvey Kenneth Youngblood. She worked in the school system both in Natchez and Greenwood and was also active in civic clubs in both towns. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jackson and later attended the Still Water Church at the Waterford in Ridgeland, MS. She enjoyed attending all the high school and college graduations of her children and grandchildren, an event so dear to her heart.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by a son Ken Youngblood (Sandy) of Newport, AR; daughters, Margie Eldridge (Pete) of McKinney, TX, Jo Christian of Madison, MS, and Cathy Ellis (Phil) of Greenwood, MS. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Mary Arnold and Shirley Young for their loving care and kindness.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Palmer Home or the . Parkway Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019