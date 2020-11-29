1/
Margaret "Marty" Ryan
1946 - 2020
Margaret "Marty" Ryan

Brandon, MS - Margaret Ann Ryan "Marty", went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Brandon, at the age of 74.

Marty is survived by her husband, Roland and daughter, Julie (Steven) Smith and grandsons, Gabriel and Graham Smith of Mandeville, LA.

Marty was born on September 15, 1946, to Ira and Bessie Norton. She was the eighth of nine siblings, and is survived by her brother, Harvey (Dora) Norton of Centre, AL.

She adored spending time with her grandsons. She had a passion for Nursing in which she pursued a career. She also enjoyed participating in Medical Mission trips with her church, where she traveled to Romania, Ukraine and Thailand. While in Romania, God connected her heart to her interpreter named Alina, who would come to be her "second" daughter, and a passionate warrior on the mission field.

Marty was a charter member of Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, MS where she was active in Sunday School and the Music Ministry.

Though our hearts grieve her passing, we celebrate that she has served God faithfully and is now at home with him.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. There will be a visitation held prior, from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.

The family would like to thank our friends for your love and support as we've walked this journey. We are grateful for you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
