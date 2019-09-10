Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Thornton Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Thornton Taylor Obituary
Margaret Thornton Taylor

Madison - Our mother passed gently into the arms of her beloved Jesus on September 7th. She is now reunited with the love of her life Gene, who passed six years earlier. She is also preceded by her father, William Thornton; her mother, Lydia Thornton; and sisters, Dell Roberts and Dorothy Spencer.

She is survived by her four children, Becky Griffin (Fred), Barbara Keefer, Brenda Taylor and Don Taylor, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and one great great great grandchild.

Margaret led a full and productive life. As a young woman, she learned to fly, took a nursing course, traveled to Sweden and the Holy Land.

It was later in life that she began her ministries in Kairos and being instrumental in establishing a half-way home for women coming out of prison.

Mother loved the Lord and witnessed to everyone she met. She had many friends from young to old. Her Sunday School Class and First Baptist Madison were very special to her. She loved traveling and antiquing with her family. Some of her favorite times were spent playing cards and games with her children. She was a member of a bunko club which she greatly enjoyed.

She cherished her two special friends, Linda Edwards and Connie Milner. She will be greatly missed by all. We love you mother.

Visitation will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and again Wednesday from 11:30am until 12:30pm. A service in her memory will follow at 12:30pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now