Margaret V. StingilyRidgeland - Margaret V Stingily, 85, passed into eternal life July 6, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, July 8 and from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS. A celebration of Margaret's life will begin at 2pm, followed by family burial in Salem Cemetery in Learned, MS. Social distancing will be in place and masks are strongly encouraged.Margaret was born August 10,1934, in Carroll County, MS to Rufus Claudie and Gladys Vance. Graduating from Grenada High School in 1952, she attended Holmes Community College on a scholarship.On a hot summer day in 1953, Margaret left Grenada on a bus to Jackson. After pounding the pavement with suitcase in hand, she was hired that very day by the Miss Education Association where she worked the next seven years. It was in Jackson she met James Ray Stingily, and they married on June 2, 1956. After Jim graduated from medical school in 1959, they moved to Hazlehurst, where they enjoyed life together for the next 45 years.Margaret was an active member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst, teaching Sunday School and serving graciously in various ministries and committees. Within the Hazlehurst community, she worked as a Girl Scout leader, President of the Hazlehurst Garden Club and other leadership roles. She loved people and had numerous priceless relationships.After her husband's death, Margaret relocated to Ridgeland in 2005. An answered prayer came with new precious friends and a place to serve at First Baptist Church, Madison.Margaret's greatest attributes were her strength of character and perseverance. Additionally, she possessed a gift of hospitality she cultivated.She is deceased by husband James R Stingily. Survivors are Rebecca Wasson Grooms (Mark) and Sharon Stingily Green (Mike) and James Ray Stingily III (Cheryl), all of the Jackson area. Additionally, she loved playing "Granny" to John Alexander Wasson, Jr and Emily Elizabeth Wasson, Benjamin Andrew Elam and Samuel Chandler Green and Lauren Elise Stingily.Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, First Baptist Church Madison, or the First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst.