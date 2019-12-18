Services
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona
113 Liberty Street
Winona, MS 38967
(662) 283-2121
Margie Ann Boyette Scruggs


1942 - 2019
Margie Ann Boyette Scruggs Obituary
Margie Ann Boyette Scruggs

Winona - Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Ann Boyette Scruggs of Winona will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Winona, with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.

Visitation is Thursday, December 19, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mrs. Scruggs, 77, died at her home in Winona on Tuesday, December 17. She was a retired Victim's Assistance Coordinator with the Fifth Judicial District for the State of Mississippi.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim Ritchie of Winona; son, Richie Scruggs of Winona; sisters, Peggy B. Gooch (Maurice) of Winona, Janis B. Rogers (Leon) of Pearl, Sherry B. Welch of Winona, and Sandy B. Jones (Brooks) of Winona; brother, Mickey Boyette (Donna) of Grenada; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Scruggs was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl "Bobby" Scruggs; and her parents, Elbert Houston Boyette and Mildred Marie Orr Boyette Matthews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the DEBRA Association of America (www.debra.org), 75 Broad Street, Suite 300, New York, NY 10004.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
