Margie Farese
Ashland - Margie Carolyn Roach Farese departed this life surrounded by her family and caretakers on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was born on May 3, 1937, to Luther T. Roach and Inez Autry Roach in Ashland, Mississippi. After graduating from Ashland High School in 1955, Margie attended the University of Mississippi and obtained a degree in Business Education in 1959. Following graduation from Ole Miss, she returned to her beloved hometown of Ashland. There she married her husband, Anthony Thomas Farese. They remained in Ashland, and Margie taught school at Ashland High School from 1959 to 1968. Remembered fondly by her former students for her kind spirit, Margie enjoying teaching and imparted her love for education to every student she had the privilege to teach. During her tenure at Ashland High School, Margie taught 7th grade English, 8th grade History, Typing, Bookkeeping, and Shorthand. She spoke of her teaching career with great pride and loved to hear her former students call her "Mrs. Farese" even many years later. Following her time as a teacher, Margie worked as a legal assistant for many years at Farese, Farese & Farese, P.A., in Ashland where she found joy in contributing to the family business.
Margie is predeceased by her parents, a beloved stepmother, Margorie Roach, and her husband,
Chancery Judge Anthony T. Farese. She leaves her three children, Anthony Luther Farese (Karen) of
Ashland, Mississippi, Tammy Farese Earwood (Bob) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Alison Farese Thomas (Scott) of Germantown, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Natalie Earwood Weckstein (Brian) of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Farese, Katherine Farese, Jim Thomas, and Allie Thomas. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Patsy Roach Webb (Bill), her niece Amy Webb McFadin (Harry), and two great-nephews, Aden and Zach Medina, all of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Margie was very active in her community. She was a lifetime member of Ashland Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over thirty years. From January 24, 1994, to September 19, 2016, she served as a board member for the Benton Medical Center of the North Mississippi Primary Healthcare, Inc., in Ashland. She will be missed for her dedication, willingness to serve, and love for her community, family, and friends.
There will be a private family service at the Ashland Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorials to the Ashland Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.