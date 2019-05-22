Services
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE - JACKSON
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
140 Maple Street
Jackson, MS
View Map
Margree Easterling Johnson Obituary
Margree Easterling Johnson

Jackson - Margree Easterling Johnson,95, transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly home on May 15, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 140 Maple Street Jackson,MS 39213. Visitation will be held today from 1:00pm. until 6:00pm. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213 with burial to follow at Garden Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 22, 2019
