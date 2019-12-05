|
|
Mariamne Richardson
Sumrall - Mariamne Young Richardson, 36, of Sumrall, MS went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019. "Amne", as she was affectionately known, was born in Greenville, MS to Mariamne and Harper Young. She married the love of her life, William Andrew Richardson in 2010 and they had three children: Prewitt, Graham, and Liza. Amne graduated from the University of Mississippi where she was a Kappa Delta and later graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center's dental hygiene program. She brought into every facet of her life a light and love that family and friends were blessed to experience.
Amne's red hair, infectious laugh, endless joking, and kind soul touched everyone she encountered. She built friendships and unbreakable bonds with people throughout her life. The numerous stories of her headstrong approach to situations big and small are the stuff of legends! Her hard-fought battle with cancer is only one example of a will that could neither be bent nor broken.
One did not need to have a long history with Amne to feel her closeness and genuine appreciation for those around her. She made friends easily and never spared a smile. Amne and Andrew chose to raise their children in Sumrall where the community is close knit and quick to support neighbors. This proved especially true as the people of Sumrall showed up for their family time and again throughout the last year. Amne loved her profession as a dental hygienist at Kool Smiles and the Pediatric Dental Group where she had close friendships with her colleagues. She had a strong relationship with the Lord and relied greatly on her faith. A member of Heritage United Methodist Church, she was especially close with her 412 Sunday School group with whom she made Hattiesburg a home. This group continued to support Amne in her diagnosis and worked to meet the needs of her family both spiritually and physically.
Amne was a wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, and niece. However, the title she was most proud of was simply "Mommy." To understand the kind of love Amne shared with her children, one only needs to see a photo of them together. It is this role that Amne most wanted to be remembered for. In her final months, she told friends about a special Christmas ornament that she wants the children to see on the tree every year to keep her in their memory. The imprint that she leaves on Graham, Prewitt, and Liza could never be forgotten. Love like that is felt and deeply imprinted on the soul; her spirit and love will live on through them.
Amne is survived by her husband of 9 years, Andrew, her son, Prewitt (6), and daughters, Graham (5) and Liza (2); her mother, Mariamne Young of Oxford, MS; her father, Harper Young (Virginia) of Oxford, MS; her brothers, Mathis Young (Ashley) of Memphis, TN, and Council Young (Erin) of Oxford, MS; her mother and father-in-law, Willie and Mary Anne Richardson of Clinton, MS; a brother-in-law, Edward Richardson of Clinton, MS; 2 nephews, and her loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Eunice Young and Harold and Mariamne Council.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff at Compassus Hospice, especially Lorra Walley, for their endless care and love of Amne.
Friends and family are invited to honor her life this Saturday, December 7, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be at Noon with services following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Sumrall, MS at First Baptist Cemetery immediately following. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Amne's life at 6:00 at the Hattiesburg Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Rogel Cancer Center Adrenal Cancer Program. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to Medical Development, 1000 Oakbrook, Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/amnerichardson to make your gift.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019