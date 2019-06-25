Services
Jordan Funeral Home
845 Highway 12 E
Kosciusko, MS 39090
(662) 289-5521
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomastown - Marian Marcell Barnes Jenkins, 90, passed away on Sunday, June23, 2019 at her home in Leake County. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Wake Forest Cemetery. Rev. James Young will officiate.

She was a craftsman who made honeysuckle baskets and also wove chair backs and bottoms for Thomastown Chairs. She was a former member of the Thomastown Demonstration Club.

Survivors include her son, Charles (Margaret) Jenkins of Hazelhurst; daughter, Balrie Sue (Ralph) Chunn of Thomastown; grandchildren, Misty (Michael) Adams and Shannon (Brittany) Chunn; great-grandchildren, Shane (Neva) Halderman, Chase (Kimberly) Halderman, Traye Spears, Cole Adams, Ty Adams, Lyndsey Adams, Logan Chunn, and Price Chunn; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Halderman, Gavin Halderman, and Clay Halderman; sisters, Mary Kyle of McCool, Frances (Jerry) Cockroft of Ridgeland, and Margie Creason of Braxton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard Jenkins; parents, Charlie Marion Barnes and Flora T. Graham Barnes; siblings, Charles Barnes, Chester Barnes, and Lucy Ball; and granddaughter, Christie Halderman.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 25, 2019
