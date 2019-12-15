|
|
Marian Kennington Stevens
Jackson - Marian Kennington Stevens of Jackson passed away at her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was 86.
A member of one of the city's pioneer families, she was the only daughter of Jack Andrew Kennington and Granddaughter of Robert Estes Kennington, who shaped the city's retail climate for many years and was among Jackson's major benefactors. Her father, grandfather and beloved aunt, Cordelia Kennington Burkitt, all predeceased her.
Mrs. Stevens gave generously of her time to nonprofit organizations. She served as president of Goodwill Industries Volunteer Services in 1968-1969, and was an early member of both the Patio Club and the Jackson Yacht Club. She also served as a volunteer for Hospice Ministries, the Mississippi Arts Festival throughout its history, the St. Andrews Bazaar, and the New Stage Theatre.
Mrs. Stevens also worked for the Jackson Boy Scouts for many years. She loved doing needlework, attending local auctions, gardening and travelling every chance she got. She always made family Birthdays and Seasonal Holidays extra special - Especially Christmas.
She also never met a cat or dog she didn't like.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Kennington Stevens, and Michael Kennington Stevens (Pat) of Jackson; her grandchildren, Michael Kennington Stevens, Jr. (Brooke) of Madison; Graham Stevens Fairly (Graham) of Brandon; and Dotsie Cordelia Stevens of Jackson, a great grandson, Benjamin Hendrick Fairly of Brandon, and a host of friends.
The family wishes to thank her longtime caregivers Margaret Silas, Demetress Brent, Tonia Moore, Natasha Harden, and Rosalyn Phillips for their companionship and loving help, the team at Baptist Hospice, and Dr. Bart DeLashmet and the many wonderful physicians for their compassionate medical care.
Mrs. Stevens will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials in her name be made to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, CARA or another .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019