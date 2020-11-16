1/1
Marianna Stokes Gore
1920 - 2020
Raymond - Marianna Stokes Gore, beloved wife and widow of Dr. Albert Leroy Gore, a deceased family practitioner and military veteran, died peacefully of natural causes at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on November 15, 2020 at the age of 100.

Services will be arranged by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a memorial service in the chapel at noon. Burial with family only will immediately follow at the City of Clinton Cemetery on College Street.

Marianna Stokes was born in Elton, Louisiana, on the 26th day of April, 1920, the only child of Clarence and Pearl Daugherty Stokes. She was raised by her wonderful Grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Daugherty in Long Beach, Mississippi, educated in the Long Beach public school system and graduated from Long Beach High School in 1938. Shy but beautiful she was elected Miss Long Beach in 1938.

After graduation Marianna moved to Jackson, Mississippi, where she attended Hinds Junior College, graduating in 1940. While at Hinds she met the man she would marry and live with for the next 75 years, Albert Leroy Gore, a graduate of Big Creek High School in Calhoun County.

Marianna is survived by her five children, Billy Leroy Gore, Cheryl Gore Boyette, Deborah Gore Andrews, Marsha Gore Wallace and Dr. Albert Marshall Gore; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren, including two sets of twin great granddaughters. Marianna will be buried alongside her husband of 75 years in the Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, MS.

Special thanks, recognition and expressions of gratitude are given to the staff at Hospice Ministries, Edgewood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Pax Hospice and to Kenyatta Jackson, Albert and Marianna's constant companion and caretaker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marianna Gore scholarship endowment fund in care of the Hinds Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 1100, Raymond, MS 39154.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
