Marianne Robertson Murray
Jackson - Marianne "Mern" Robertson Murray passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. Marianne was born in Columbia, MS, and grew up in Jackson, MS.
Marianne is survived by her loving partner of 27 years, Raymond Thomas; son, Shannon Murray (Lisa); sisters, Linda Mitchell and Lucretia Smith (Tom), and four grandchildren. She is also survived by a nephew and nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank A. and Anne Dale Robertson, and her son, Robert Murray.
A memorial and celebration of Marianne's life will be held at a later date due to current social circumstances. Those wishing to honor her memory can do so by making an online donation to CARA or the Big Fix Clinic.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020