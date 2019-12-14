|
|
Marie Hobson Banes
Canton - Eva Marie Hobson Banes, 88, of Canton, MS, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born December 8, 1931 in Canton, MS, she was the younger of 2 daughters born to Clifton and Eva Brister Hobson.
Marie attended Canton High School, where she was a member in the band and active in the 4-H Club. She graduated in 1949. While in high school, she met Charles Rayford Banes, who would later become her husband. They were married on April 26, 1951 at the Center Terrace Baptist Church. God blessed them with a son and a daughter. They were married for 68 years.
While her husband was enlisted in the Navy, Marie held secretarial positions in the locations where they were stationed. Later, she held a position as Secretary in the Poultry Department at Mississippi State, while her husband attended college.
Upon returning to Canton, she worked for the legal firm of Case and Montgomery as a secretary. She was an employee for many years at Canton Exchange Bank, and was a legal secretary until her retirement, at the legal firm of Herring, Long, and Crews.
Marie was a Sunday School teacher and also served as church organist of First Baptist Church Canton, MS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rayford Banes; and her parents, Clifton "Kipp" Hobson and Eva Brister Hobson. Survivors include her children, Charles C. "Kip" Banes (Georgia Luann) of Starkville and Susan Wilson (Bruce) of Madison; sister, Mary Evelyn Ferguson; grandchildren, Mark Banes, Sarah Banes, Nicky Wilson, and Hannah Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17 from 5 - 7 pm with funeral services at 11 am on Wednesday, December 18 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 800 Avery Blvd. North, #100, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or Hospice Ministries, Inc., 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Ministries staff and volunteers for their loving care of Mrs. Banes during her stay there.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019