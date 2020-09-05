Marie Hodge Varner Canton



Raymond - Born to Mack Hodge and Lucile Wooten Hodge on October 9, 1928, in Eupora, MS. Married to Charlie Hal (BigBoy) Varner on January 20, 1949. She was preceded in death by Charlie Varner in 1977 and Clyde Canton in 1984, and daughter, Linda V. Hitt in 2019. Survivors include daughter Nell V. Yarborough (David), grandchildren, Richard Donald (Melody), Adrienne Jordan (Jason), and Byron Yarborough. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, Hana D. Delaney (Colton), Conner Donald, Addison Jordan and Savannah Jordan, and one great-great grandchild, Adaline Delaney.



Marie was a lifelong Baptist Christian, always faithfully attending church and being involved in church activities, as well as being a long-time member of Eastern Star, holding several positions throughout the years. She was a hairdresser from 1957 until 2009, when she retired at age 80. She loved her family and loved to have family get-togethers, and always had to make her famous chicken and dressing! She will be greatly missed by all her family, her descendants, her siblings and extended family of cousins, nephews and nieces.



Visitation for Marie will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:30am, followed by a graveside service at the Bolton Cemetery at 11:00am.









