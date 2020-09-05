1/1
Marie Hodge Varner Canton
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Hodge Varner Canton

Raymond - Born to Mack Hodge and Lucile Wooten Hodge on October 9, 1928, in Eupora, MS. Married to Charlie Hal (BigBoy) Varner on January 20, 1949. She was preceded in death by Charlie Varner in 1977 and Clyde Canton in 1984, and daughter, Linda V. Hitt in 2019. Survivors include daughter Nell V. Yarborough (David), grandchildren, Richard Donald (Melody), Adrienne Jordan (Jason), and Byron Yarborough. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, Hana D. Delaney (Colton), Conner Donald, Addison Jordan and Savannah Jordan, and one great-great grandchild, Adaline Delaney.

Marie was a lifelong Baptist Christian, always faithfully attending church and being involved in church activities, as well as being a long-time member of Eastern Star, holding several positions throughout the years. She was a hairdresser from 1957 until 2009, when she retired at age 80. She loved her family and loved to have family get-togethers, and always had to make her famous chicken and dressing! She will be greatly missed by all her family, her descendants, her siblings and extended family of cousins, nephews and nieces.

Visitation for Marie will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:30am, followed by a graveside service at the Bolton Cemetery at 11:00am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved