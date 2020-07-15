Marie Howard Taylor



Madison - On July 10th Marie Howard Taylor entered the gates of the grandest flower show of them all. No doubt she is there right now arranging flowers and rearranging flowers.



Marie "Mimi" was born in Skene, MS 12/20/1922 and lived most of her life in Jackson where she was a faithful member of and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church. In her younger years she was active in many Flower Shows and Flower Show Judges Clubs, where she at one time served as President. She was also active in several Retired Federal Employees Clubs. Marie had a great passion for learning and expanding her knowledge of the world and religion. In her 60's she was attending MS College in religious studies. At her home she had a massive collection of books and CDs on religion, history and music. Her desire for learning never ceased. She was a woman of profound character and was deeply loved by her family. Her greatest wish in life was for all mankind be treated equally.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Maury Scruggs Taylor, one sister and two brothers. She leaves behind one daughter, Maureen Dickerson (Phil), two granddaughters, Paige Yoste (John) and Courtney Smith (Mike), six great grandchildren, Brynnen, Carlisle, John Geraght Yoste, Grayton, Shepard, Walker Smith and one sister, the colorful Mary Ann Castellani.



It was Mimi's wish that her body be donated to science. Due to Covid a family memorial will take place at a later date. The family asks that all who knew Mimi say a prayer in her name, for peace. She is now in the hands of God, the hands that will never let you go. Peace of the Lord be with you.









