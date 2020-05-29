Marilyn Clampett O'Brien Hooker



Largo, FL - The daughter the late James T. and Margaret Clampettt Saxton, Marilyn was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 13, 1948. After battling cancer for several years, she died in Largo, Florida, on May 7, 2020. She attended Seneca High School in Louisville; received her A.A. from Stephens College in Columbia Mo; her B.A. from the University of Kentucky; and her Md.E from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.



For nine years Marilyn taught at Valley HS in Kentucky, where she was responsible for the senior play as well teaching English. After moving to Mississippi she taught at Oakley Training School. The last school at which she taught was Clinton High School where she remained for 28 years. She loved her students and enjoyed teaching English IV and Public Speaking. Strict but fun loving, she earned the respect and affection from students and friends alike.



After retiring, Marilyn was active in the Clinton Association of Retired Educators, LeBonte Woman's Club, the Clinton Garden Club, and the CARE bridge club. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Quisenberry Library, and the Clinton Visitor's Center. Ever so socially active, Marilyn met regularly with her birthday club which was comprised of other retired educators.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, Orvel Hooker, her sister, Mary Ann Ziegler Clabeaux (Mickey); her niece, Megan Layne (Mike), great nephews Carter Thomas and Seth Townsend, and her great niece, Michaela Jaden. In addition she has two stepchildren, David Hooker and Cindy Sears as well as seven step grandchildren.



Due to the COVID virus, Marilyn had a private graveside service in Bowling Green, Kentucky on May 15th. A memorial service for her will be held in Clinton MS after it is deemed safe for people to gather.



Donations can be made to the First Methodist Church, Clinton, MS or the American Cancer Association.









