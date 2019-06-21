|
Marilyn Ericksen Collins
Jackson - Marilyn Ericksen Collins, 84, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Jackson on Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a visitation.
Raised in Biloxi, Mississippi, Collins was the daughter of Harold and Blanche Ericksen. She graduated from Biloxi High School in 1952, then earned a BS in Dietetics from the University of Alabama. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
After graduation, Collins married her husband Riley. She enjoyed their first years of married life in Italy as an Army wife. Then they settled in Jackson where they raised their three sons.
Collins' career in food service with Valley Innovative Management was a trail blazer for women in Mississippi. She began as a dietician working only eight hours a month and worked her way up to be the CEO, one of very few women executives in Mississippi at that time.
Like Marilyn's devotion to family and her career was her devotion to her faith which thrived at First Presbyterian Church. Throughout the years Marilyn worshiped in the pew, taught Sunday school classes, worked at Vacation Bible School, poured herself into her prison ministry, attended lectures and loved Explorers Bible Study.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons James Eric Collins and Brian Harold Collins.
She is survived by her husband, Riley Collins, Sr.; her son, Riley Collins, Jr.; his wife, Lauri, and five grandchildren: Riley III of Maryland, Marilyn McLaurin "MariMac" and Jack, both of Jackson, Caitlin Collins and Jon Collins; her daughter-in-law Beth Collins of Utah; a brother, Harold Ericksen and his wife Judith and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful to the staff at Beau Ridge Independent Living and Memory Care, Compassus Hospice and Covenant Caregivers for their care of Marilyn.
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Blair Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 21, 2019