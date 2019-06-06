Mrs. Marilyn Hardin



Florence - Mrs. Marilyn Jane Hardin, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at University of MS Medical Center in Jackson, MS, following a car wreck. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, June 7th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence and again Saturday, June 8th from 9 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. funeral service at Antioch Baptist Church in the Old Pearl Community. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mrs. Hardin was born in Mendenhall, MS to Ernest Monroe and Vera Inez Lee. She was a long-time resident of the Florence area and a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was active in her Sunday school class and sang in the choir. A very active lady, Mrs. Hardin enjoyed yardwork and cooking and was always willing to help others. She worked for McRae's Department Store for a while and was a licensed member of the HAMM Operators. She loved her animals, especially her cat, "Yellow Fellow", and she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.



Along with her parents, Mrs. Hardin was reunited with her husband, William "Bill" Hardin. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Ann (Andy) Roberts of Richland and Cindy (Larry) Williams of Richland; her brother, Billy Robert Lee of Perry, GA; her twin sister, Carolyn Ann Brown of Brandon, MS; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary