Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Marilyn Jo Harvey Rice


1932 - 2020
Marilyn Jo Harvey Rice Obituary
Marilyn Jo Harvey Rice

Raymond - Marilyn Rice, 87, of Raymond passed away peacefully on February 9 to be with Jesus and her loving husband. Mrs. Rice was the City Clerk at Raymond for over 35 years and will be sorely missed. She leaves her son, Gary Dale Rice of Raymond, and two daughters and sons-in-law in Memphis, Tennessee: Becky Epps (Michael), and Laurie Raines (Ron), along with eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren in Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond. Visitation Thursday evening 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
