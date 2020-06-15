Marilyn S. Madden
Madison - Marilyn S. Madden, 72, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00 - 1:45 pm followed by graveside services at 2:00 pm at Canton Cemetery.
A native of Bassfield, Marilyn lived most of her life in Jackson before moving to Madison about 12 years ago. She was a legal secretary for many years and worked as a court reporter for over 30 years. She was also an author having had a book published. She was a member of Bassfield Baptist Church.
Survivors include: husband of 48 years, John B. Madden, III of Madison; sons, Brad Madden (Lacey) of Madison and Bryan Madden of Jackson; brother, Leon Speights of Bassfield; and grandchildren, Jane Bradley Madden, Beckham Madden, Brooke Madden, and Maddux Madden.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.