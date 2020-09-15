Marion Franklin Bishop, Sr.
Cleveland - Marion Franklin Bishop, Sr., 92, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Marion, affectionately known as Buddy, was born February 24, 1928, in Drew, Mississippi to Clinton Jack Bishop, Sr. and Velma Burns Bishop. He was born into a farming family, and he and his dad ran a feed and seed store and they also owned a country store. Buddy graduated from Shaw High School in 1946. He graduated from The University of Mississippi in 1950. While at Ole Miss, he was in the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and became commissioned in the ROTC program. He was sent to Japan to serve in the Korean Conflict. He was a Major and Commander of the Army Reserves in Indianola. In 1956, Buddy was elected as a delegate for Sunflower County to the Mississippi House of Representatives, serving until 1960. In 1962, while working as a field representative for Southern Farm Bureau in Sunflower County, he was hired as an Administrative Assistant to Congressman Jamie Whitten. Buddy moved to Alexandria, Virginia and worked in public service for the United States House of Representatives for 35 years until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he and his wife, Bernice, moved to Charleston, Mississippi. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice Hodges Bishop; son, Marion Franklin "Frank" Bishop, Jr.; and sister, Yvonne D'Antoni.
He is survived by one son, Lloyd (Patty) Bishop of Orange, Virginia; one brother, Jack (Marsha) Bishop of Indianola; three sisters, Tawanda Smith of Indianola, Patricia (Bill) Lacey of Kosciusko, and Rene´ (James) McClure of Shaw; two grandsons, Pierce Bishop and Clint Bishop and their mother, Rachel; and two granddaughters, Anna Bishop and Carly Bishop and their mother, Anella.
The family will have a private graveside service Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Indianola City Cemetery with Rev. John Price officiating. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to any charity of the donor's choice
