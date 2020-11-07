Marion H. Heath
Marion H. Heath, 93, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020. He was born in 1927 to the late T. A. and Nona Holloway Heath and raised on the family farm at Shiloh Landing (near Fitler) in Issaquena County. After he graduated from Cary High School in 1944, his family moved to Onward in Sharkey County, where he resided until his death.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with four Service Stars.
After returning home he worked as a heavy equipment operator erecting high-voltage transmission lines throughout the southern United States. Known as "Red," he was a 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 605.
Marion loved being outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. After the closing of Fitler United Methodist Church, he became a lifelong member of the Goodman Memorial United Methodist Church in Cary, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, T.A. And Howard. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo; three children, Ronald (Amy), Charlotte, and Michael (Patricia); and four grandchildren, Katie (Andrew), Mary, Hunter, and Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to your favorite charity
.