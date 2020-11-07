1/
Marion H. Heath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion H. Heath

Marion H. Heath, 93, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020. He was born in 1927 to the late T. A. and Nona Holloway Heath and raised on the family farm at Shiloh Landing (near Fitler) in Issaquena County. After he graduated from Cary High School in 1944, his family moved to Onward in Sharkey County, where he resided until his death.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with four Service Stars.

After returning home he worked as a heavy equipment operator erecting high-voltage transmission lines throughout the southern United States. Known as "Red," he was a 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 605.

Marion loved being outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. After the closing of Fitler United Methodist Church, he became a lifelong member of the Goodman Memorial United Methodist Church in Cary, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, T.A. And Howard. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo; three children, Ronald (Amy), Charlotte, and Michael (Patricia); and four grandchildren, Katie (Andrew), Mary, Hunter, and Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved