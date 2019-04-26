|
Marion Swayze
Jackson - Marion Swayze was born on November 14, 1933 and died at home on April 24, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Jackson except for times away at various educational institutions. Following graduation from Central High School, she attended MSCW (now MUW) in Columbus for two years, and graduated in 1955 from Millsaps College in Jackson.
She worked at the Jackson Daily News (Clarion Ledger) for five years as the Women's Editor. Following that, she spent a year living and working in New York City, and then returned to Jackson to work at the YWCA in programs for teens. She was employed for several years in the personnel department of the Mississippi Department of Public welfare. During these years she spent summers serving as the Assistant Director of Camp Desoto in Mentone, Alabama, where she made lifetime friends of all ages.
A lifelong learner, Marion earned a Masters degree in English from Mississippi College in 1971 at age 40 and taught for ten years in the Jackson Public Schools. In 1981 at age 50 she earned an MA degree in counseling psychology from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL. Following that she maintained a private counseling practice for fifteen years. She, also, was a family assessment specialist at Bethany Christian services, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Junior League of Jackson for nearly 60 years and also served on the founding board of Neighborhood Christian Center of Jackson.
A lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church where her family has been members since the 19th century, she was active in the worship and work of the church and also was a member of the adult choir for more than 60 years. Marion will be remembered by family and friends for her great wit, curiosity, and as a keen observer of human relationships.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Orrin H. Swayze, and her sister Mrs. Larry (Catherine) Wallace. She is survived by her brother Orrin H. Swayze and his wife Jo Lynn as well as six nieces and nephews: Danny and Christy Ross of Madison, Danny Wallace of Madison, Scott and Carol Swayze of Atlanta, Max and Alison Bowman of Madison, Stewart and Vicki Swayze of Jackson, and Alan and Rhonda Swayze of Atlanta.
A family burial will be followed by a service of worship at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at First Presbyterian Church of Jackson. Visitation in the Greeting Courtyard will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the First Presbyterian Church Choir Fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019